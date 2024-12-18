Works Ministry Challenges Enormous – Per. Sec.

Share

Newly appointed Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works, Engr. Olufunsho Olusesan Adebiyi has said that the challenges facing the Ministry were enormous.

The Permanent Secretary, who stated this while taking over from his predecessor, stated that it would take a collaborative effort to tackle the challenges.

He, however, called on the Staff of the Ministry to put in their best in other to subdue the challenges.

In the statement issued by the Director of Press and Public Relations of the Ministry, Mohammed A. Ahmed, the outgone Permanent Secretary, Dr. Yakubu Adams Kofarmata, called on the staff to accord maximum support to his successor.

Ahmed said, “While addressing Management and Staff, the outgoing Permanent Secretary commended them for working with him, harmoniously, also appealed to them to extend the same to his successor to enable him to succeed in his new assignment.”

He pleaded, “I beg of you, extend the same hands of cooperation, support and comradeship to him and I am sure you will never regret it.”

The incoming Permanent Secretary applauded the outgoing for his excellent track record, while in office, noting that many of the Ministry’s staff have learnt a lot from working with him, Ahmed said.

He added that Kofarmata has always been there for the Staff of the Ministry day in, and day out towards ensuring that the proper things were done.

While soliciting for equal or more dedication and cooperation, Adebiyi disclosed that the challenges facing the Ministry and the country, at large, are enormous, insisting that only when all hands are joined together, would they be tackled.

According to him, “I want to assure you that I will do my best by the grace of God. The challenges are enormous before us and I am sure that we will overcome them, together.”

He emphasised that one of the challenges being faced by the Ministry is the allegation of lopsidedness in the geopolitical spread of projects, stressing that one region will accuse the Ministry of not having as much as the others and the others would, likewise, do the same. Adebiyi assured that with God, the issues would be resolved, amicably.

The Permanent Secretary pleaded “I want to appeal to all of us to ensure that we strive toward delivering on the mandate of Mr. President to provide critical road infrastructure, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

According to Ahmed, the Engr. Adebiyi is being redeployed from the State House, while Kofarmata is reporting to the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) for further posting.

