Works Minister Sets 6 Committees To Review Unpaid Debts Of Certified Certificates

…Noted N1.5tr. debts of unpaid certificates

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi has set up six committees in the six geopolitical zones to review debts of unpaid certified certificates of Contractors of the Ministry, just as he noted the huge debts arising from the unpaid certificates inherited from the past administration, which runs up to N1.5 trillion.

The Minister, who commended the Directors of the Ministry for the in-house budget defence, also commended the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Federal Executive Council for the approval of concrete pavement in most of the 2024 projects.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Orji Uchenna Orji, the Minister spoke of the advantages of road construction in the nation’s development.

Orji said, “The Honourable Minister thanked the Acting Permanent Secretary and all the Heads of Departments who handled the Ministry’s budget for their commitment to the appraisal of the 2023 budget and the preparation of the 2024 budget proposal.

“The Minister noted that the road sector needed a different kind of attention beyond the 2024 budget envelope received by the Ministry.

For a developing nation like Nigeria, road sector development is a catalyst for economic development. The road sector has the potential to improve the security sector, agricultural sector, trade and investment, health, education, and, in fact, every aspect of the development of every nation.

“The Minister thanked very highly the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the attention given to the Ministry and his approval of concrete pavement in most of the 2024 projects.

“He stated that the Ministry is committed to the development of road infrastructure in line with the Renewed Hope agenda of Mr. President.

“The Minister noted the huge debts arising from unpaid certificates inherited from the past administration, which run up to N1.5 trillion up to date, and the expected contract reviews arising from inflation.

“These two factors are recognized in the Ministry as issues that must be confronted in order to move forward.

‘The Minister has, therefore, set up six committees of one committee per geopolitical zone to review all debts of unpaid certified certificates generated before May 29th, 2023, and from May 29th, 2023 to date.

“The committees will also review the approved and unapproved variation of prices and all augmentations that were approved or are yet to be approved and make recommendations to the Ministry’s management.

“The Ministry has exposed these debts and all reviews in the Ministry to Mr President’s economic team and also to the Federal Executive Committee on road sector funding.

“It is believed that the internal works through these constituted committees will help them to use external Consultants to reverify the works so that concrete decisions will be made to move the Ministry forward.

“Contractors who are being owed are requested to approach these committees with all documents to back up their claims from Tuesday 12th, 2023 to Friday, 22nd of December 2023 from 9 am to 7 pm at the Honourable Minister’s Conference Room, 1st floor, Federal Ministry of Works, Headquarters, Mabushi Abuja.”

The Minister again thanked Mr. President very highly as well as the National Assembly and pledged their

The Chief Press Secretary said the Minister Pledged the Ministry’s commitment to using judiciously whatever funds are allocated to the Ministry and such funds must impact the road infrastructure improvement.