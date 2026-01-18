Works Minister Reiterates Commitment To Driving Renewed Hope Agenda

The Minister of State for Works, Bello Muhammad Goronyo, Esq., has reiterated his commitment, and that of the Ministry, to the Renewed Hope Agenda of the current administration in delivering quality road networks across Nigeria.

According to a statement from his Special Adviser on Media, Abdullahi Mohammed, the Minister reaffirmed this commitment during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the National Association of Nagarta Old Boys (NOBA), held on Sunday at Nagarta College, Sokoto.

An alumnus of the institution and a Grand Patron of the association, Minister Goronyo expressed appreciation for the opportunity to reconnect with former classmates, describing the gathering as a moment of reflection, gratitude, and renewed commitment to the growth and development of Nagarta College.

Speaking at the event, he thanked Almighty Allah for the privilege of witnessing the occasion and recalled the significant role Nagarta College played in shaping his character, values, and leadership journey, which culminated in his current position under President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

He emphasized that as an old boy, he carries the spirit and values of Nagarta College into his national assignment, aiming to transform Nigeria’s road infrastructure.

Minister Goronyo reaffirmed his dedication to national development through the execution of critical infrastructure projects and pledged continued support for the school and similar institutions. He noted that during his tenure as Minister of Water Resources, he facilitated over 100 solar-powered boreholes, with Nagarta College among the beneficiaries.

He commended the Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, FCNA, for visible infrastructural improvements at the school, including road construction, building renovations, and environmental enhancements.

Following the AGM, Minister Goronyo toured the school facilities, including classrooms and hostels, and visited his former hostel, reminiscing about his student days. He also donated ₦2.5 million to NOBA to support the development of Nagarta College, in addition to other ongoing support initiatives.

He concluded by offering prayers for continued peace, progress, and development of Nagarta College, Sokoto State, and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.