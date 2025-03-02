Works Minister receives Leadership Prize

Share

The Minister of State for Works, Bello Muhammad Goronyo has been honoured with the prestigious Thomas Sankara African Leadership Prize. This award according to the statement from the Director of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Works, Mohammed Ahmed, recognises him as an Icon of Selfless and Innovative Leadership in acknowledgment of his outstanding contributions to governance, leadership and national development.

Ahmed explained that the Thomas Sankara Pan-African Leadership Prize is bestowed upon individuals who embody selfless service, integrity, and an unwavering dedication to societal advancement.

The Director said, “Goronyo’s leadership has been marked by innovation, commitment, and an unwavering dedication to public service. His significant contributions to Nigeria’s infrastructural development—particularly in public works—have not only improved the nation’s water, sanitation and road sectors but also stimulated economic growth and reinforced national cohesion. His exemplary service remains a source of inspiration for many across the African continent.”

In his acceptance speech, the Minister of State for Works expressed his deep appreciation to the Youth Partnership for African Development (YOUPAD) for the recognition, Ahmed wrote. He quoted the Minister as reaffirmed his commitment to national development and sustainable progress across Africa, emphasising the importance of collective efforts in achieving a prosperous and peaceful continent.

Goronyo noted that while he had previously declined multiple awards offers to remain focused on his mandate, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he was compelled by the remarkable credibility and legacy of the Thomas Sankara African Leadership Prize to accept this distinguished honour—his first since assuming office.

