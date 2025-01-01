Works Minister: Our Goal Is To Advance Nigeria’s Development

Share

The Minister of State for Works, Hon. Bello Muhammad Goronyo has said the Renewed Hope Agenda goals are to advance the development of the country, which he said had started given the achievements recorded so far on road infrastructures.

The Minister who commended the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Vice President, Kasshim Shettima on their vision, stated the above in his new year message to Nigerians.

He said, “As we welcome the dawn of a new year, I extend my warmest greetings and heartfelt wishes to all Nigerians. May this year bring you and your loved ones peace, prosperity, and renewed hope for a brighter future.

“I also take this opportunity to convey my sincere greetings and best wishes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President, Kashim Shettima. Their visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda have set our nation on the path to transformative growth and development.

“Reflecting on the progress of the past year, I am inspired by the strides we have made in strengthening infrastructure and enhancing connectivity across the country.

These achievements are a testament to our collective dedication to advancing Nigeria’s development goals under the guidance of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“As we enter 2025, I reaffirm our commitment to ensuring sustainable infrastructure development, modernizing our road networks, as well as driving economic empowerment for all Nigerians.

The Ministry of Works, under the leadership of His Excellency, Engr. David Umahi, CON remains steadfast in delivering impactful projects that will improve the quality of life for every citizen.

“Let us approach this New Year with renewed determination and unity of purpose. Together, we can build a nation where opportunities abound, where progress is tangible and where the aspirations of every Nigerian can be realized.”

