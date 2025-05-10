Works Minister: No Financial Challenge With Maraba-Keffi Road Project

Share

Minister of State for Works, Bello Muhammad Goronyo, has assured Nigerians that there are no financial constraints affecting the ongoing expansion of the Maraba-Keffi section of the Abuja-Keffi Expressway.

Speaking to journalists during an inspection of the project on Saturday, Goronyo disclosed that the entire road corridor linking Abuja to Port Harcourt is scheduled for completion by June 2026, with the Maraba-Keffi segment to be completed by June 2025.

“This road is very critical because it crisscrosses many states. From Abuja to Nasarawa, Benue, Enugu, and down to Port Harcourt. We have completed the Keffi to Makurdi section. The Maraba to Keffi stretch is ongoing, and so is the Makurdi to Enugu section. The contractor has made appreciable progress, and by June next year, we expect the entire Abuja to Port Harcourt corridor to be motorable without hindrances,” he said.

He emphasized the road’s economic importance, noting that its completion would ease the movement of goods and services, reduce travel time, and enhance national integration.

“For me, based on the assessment so far, I can confidently say they have achieved about 43% completion. This contract was awarded in June 2023 with a 30-month duration. Work started in December last year, and by June 2025, we expect completion. We want Mr. President to commission this laudable project by June 2026, along with others on this corridor,” the Minister said.

Addressing concerns over delayed payments raised by the contractor, Goronyo stated unequivocally that funding is not an issue for the project, which is being financed under the SUKUK initiative.

“Let me assure Nigerians and the contractor that this project has no cash flow issues. Once certificates are submitted, we are ready to pay. This is a SUKUK-funded project—funds are already available and are not tied to budget cycles,” he added.

The Minister revealed that the total cost of the project is ₦72 billion.

Also speaking, Project Manager of China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), Engr. Ronald, confirmed that 42% of the project has been completed but noted challenges affecting progress.

“The first challenge is cash flow. We’ve completed 43% of the work but have only received 26% of payment. The second challenge is the heavy traffic on the road, which forces us to work at night—this is a major logistical challenge,” he explained.

The Minister was accompanied on the inspection by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Works, Olufunsho Adebiyi, and the Director of Highways (North Central Zone), Engr. S.K. Ahmed.

Share