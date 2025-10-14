Works Minister Mourns Demise Of Evangelist Uma Ukpai

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, has mourned the death of the Founder and President of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association (UUEA), Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, whose passing was announced on Monday.

Umahi described the late evangelist as a man of deep faith and integrity, who remained steadfast in preaching and teaching the undiluted word of God throughout his lifetime.

Rev. Ukpai reportedly passed away on October 6, 2025, at the age of 80.

In a condolence message, the Minister said:

“I received with a deep sense of loss the sad news of the passing of the Founder and President of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association (UUEA), Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, which occurred on the 6th day of October, 2025, at the age of 80.

Late Uma Ukpai was a renowned preacher and teacher of the gospel whose insightful sermons helped shape the spiritual journey of many Christians across the world. He was a man of immovable faith who preached the gospel of Christ with decades of unwavering devotion.

He shall be remembered for his tireless commitment to promoting the flourishing of the word of God. He continued to preach the gospel of Christ until his last day on earth when he was ushered into the glorious presence of his heavenly Father.”

Umahi expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and the global Christian community, praying for the repose of the cleric’s soul.

“With the Christian faithful around the globe, we join our hearts in solidarity and empathy with the bereaved family at this solemn moment as we offer our prayers for the repose of his soul. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace, Amen.”

He further conveyed the condolences of his family, as well as the management and staff of the Federal Ministry of Works.