Works Minister Decries Vandalization Of Infrastructure

The Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, on Thursday decried the vandalization of road infrastructure, calling on Nigerians to help protect it.

The Minister, who briefed the media at the headquarters of the Ministry in Abuja, also clarified why the Ministry terminated the road contract awarded to Julius Berger by the previous administration.

According to him, the present administration reviewed the road contract with Julius Berger and agreed to raise the contract sum to N1.1 trillion, while the contracting company insisted on N1.5 trillion.

Umahi explained that the Ministry got another construction company that agreed to construct the road for above N700 billion.

The termination of Julius Berger’s contract was one of the issues raised by the Senate Committee on Works on Wednesday during the budget defence of the Ministry of Works.

The Minister also said he would not keep quiet when he, the Ministry, or the government he is serving is being attacked.

He said, “I will defend myself, the Ministry and the government I am serving.”

He alleged that some senators are bitter because they were not given constituency projects from the Ministry to execute.

He revealed that vandals have been targeting expansion joints, steel reinforcements and other structural components of major bridges, including the Niger Bridge and Cumberland Bridge, often removing and melting them down for scrap.

“Just about two weeks ago, security agencies apprehended individuals who removed vital components from Cumberland Bridge,” Umahi said. “This is not an isolated incident. It is happening in several parts of the country, and it is putting lives at risk.”

He explained that many of Nigeria’s bridges were originally designed to last about 30 years and to accommodate specific load capacities. However, in addition to overloading by heavy-duty trucks, acts of vandalism have significantly weakened their structural integrity.

“These bridges were not designed for the kind of stress they are currently subjected to,” he said. “When you combine excessive loading with deliberate removal of structural parts, you are creating a dangerous situation.”

Umahi also lamented the illegal occupation of designated right-of-way areas along federal highways, noting that encroachment continues to obstruct ongoing road projects and create avoidable conflicts.

According to him, some road corridors have a 12-metre right-of-way, yet individuals unlawfully build and occupy these spaces, complicating construction and maintenance efforts.

The Minister stressed that while the Ministry of Works is committed to delivering projects within available budgetary limits, protecting completed infrastructure must be a collective responsibility.

“No government can deliver infrastructure in perfect order if the same infrastructure is being destroyed,” he said. “We are doing our best within our capacity and budget, but Nigerians must support efforts to preserve these assets.”

He disclosed that the Ministry has begun deploying protective technologies on some bridges to curb vandalism and aid security agencies in identifying and arresting offenders. He also called for stronger public awareness and cooperation, warning that continued destruction of road infrastructure would ultimately lead to higher repair costs, disruptions in transportation, and potential loss of lives.

“Our infrastructure belongs to all of us. If we fail to protect it, we will all bear the consequences,” he added.