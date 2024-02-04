Works Minister Congratulates Ebonyi South Senator-Elect, Seeks His Effective Representation

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi has congratulated the Senator-elect of Ebonyi South Senatorial District, Prof. Okorie Anthony Ani of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Minister, however, charged him to provide effective representation for the people of Ebonyi South Senatorial zone in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly

Prof. Ani will replace Senator Dave Umahi who left the Senate after he was appointedister.

In Umahi’s congratulatory message, he said, “l am delighted to convey my warm congratulations to the winner of the Ebonyi South Senatorial District bye-election of 3rd February 2024, Professor Okorie Anthony Ani of All Progressives Congress, APC.

“Indeed, this heartwarming news of your victory and the proportional scores of the Political Parties are eminent testaments to the popularity of our great Party, the APC in Ebonyi State.

“I applaud the good sense of judgment of the people of Ebonyi South Senatorial District who freely chose to vote for the candidate of All Progressives Party (APC) based on their convictions of his moral and intellectual capacity to represent his people in the 10th Senate and their confidence in the Renewed Hope administration of our dear President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the People’s Charter of Needs of the Governor of Ebonyi State, Rt Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru.

“I appreciate the leadership and structure of our great Party at all levels for their tenacity of purpose that brought victory to our great Party.

“My dear brother, Ido not doubtt that you will represent the people of Ebonyi South effectively and defend the cause of their unity and progress. I wish you the best as you move to represent our people at the nation’s red chamber.