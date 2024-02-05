Works minister congratulates Ani, as he emerges senator-elect

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has congratulated the senator-elect from Ebonyi South, Prof. Okorie Anthony Ani, of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The Minister, however, charged him to provide effective representation for the people of Ebonyi South in the upper chamber. Ani will replace Umahi, who left the senate after his appointment as minister. In Umahi’s congratulatory message, he said: “I’m delighted to convey my warm congratulations to the winner of the Ebonyi South senatorial district bye-election of February 3, Prof. Okorie Anthony Ani, of All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Indeed, this heart-warming news of your victory and the proportional scores of the political parties are eminent testaments to the popularity of our great party, the APC in Ebonyi State. I applaud the good sense of judgment of the people of Ebonyi South senatorial district, who freely chose to vote for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) based on their convictions of his moral and intellectual capacity to represent his people in the 10th Senate and their confidence in the Renewed Hope administration of our dear President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”