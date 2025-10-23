Works Minister Condoles With Niger Govt

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, has commiserated with the government and people of Niger State over the tragic petrol tanker explosion that claimed more than 30 lives at Essa Village along the Lambata–Lapai–Bida Road on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when residents were reportedly scooping fuel from a fallen tanker before it exploded.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Orji Uchenna Orji, the Minister expressed profound sympathy to the families of the victims, Governor Mohammed Umar Bago, and the people of Niger State over the tragic loss.

He also announced the constitution of an emergency committee to carry out immediate palliative rehabilitation on the affected road.

“In furtherance of the outcome of his meeting with members of the National Assembly from Niger State, and following his discussions with the Governor and the President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the Minister of Works has set up an emergency committee to work with the contractor, CGC Nigeria Limited, to ensure immediate palliative work on the road,” Orji said.

Orji further disclosed that the road project was originally funded by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), but following the corporation’s withdrawal from such funding schemes nationwide, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed that all inherited ongoing NNPCL-funded projects be reviewed and presented to him for further action.

“The President has also directed that no project should be stopped due to NNPCL’s exit from the funding scheme,” the statement added.

According to Orji, the Federal Ministry of Works has reviewed all affected projects and will present them to the President next week for approval.

The Minister also urged all contractors handling these projects, especially those with certified payments due, to return to their sites in anticipation of payment from November 2025.

Senator Umahi reaffirmed the commitment of the Renewed Hope Administration to providing durable road infrastructure nationwide, stressing that road development remains central to Nigeria’s economic growth and social stability.

“The administration is committed to ensuring sustainable development through the delivery of massive and quality road infrastructure for future generations,” he stated.