The Minister of State for Works, Hon. Bello Muhammad Goronyo, Esq, has commended constructive criticisms of a prominent chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Otunba Segun Sowunmi of present administration of President Bola Tinubu.

He made the commendation on Sunday during an inspection tour of ongoing critical infrastructure projects embarked upon by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, including the Section-1 Abuja-Kaduna Road and the Suleja-Minna Road.

According to him, Sowunmi has an unwavering love for Nigeria and his role in providing constructive opposition that strengthens democracy.

In a statement from Maryam M. Sanusi,

Director, Information and Public Relations, FERMA, said, “Goronyo, who joined the tour at the instance of the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, CON, described Otunba Segun Sowunmi as a true nationalist who always mean well for the country regardless of political affiliations.”

The Directory quoted the Minister saying, “Time has come when Nigerians must come together in unity to support our country’s prosperity irrespective of who is in power. Constructive opposition, such as demonstrated by Otunba Sowunmi, keeps government accountable and strengthens our democracy.”

While appreciating the statesmanship of Otunba Sowunmi, the Minister equally commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to delivering quality infrastructure, which he described as a key enabler for economic growth and national development.

Hon. Goronyo further lauded the leadership of the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, CON, for his passion, dedication, and visionary approach which has been instrumental in driving the Ministry’s mandate to successful implementation.

He also acknowledged the Permanent Secretary, directors, engineers, and staff of the Federal Ministry of Works for their hard work and steadfast commitment to ensuring that critical infrastructure projects are delivered for the benefit of all Nigerians.