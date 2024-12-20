Works Commissioner Scores Oborevwori High On Meaningful Devt

Share

Delta State Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Mr Reuben Izeze, has scored Governor Sheriff Oborevwori very high in projects delivery on meaningful development to the state.

The Commissioner who inspected a 1.192km internal road that links Benjamin Osaragbaje, Orhorhor, Orhorhor link and Chechester Road in Sapele yesterday said the construction of the roads was in fulfillment of the meaningful development plank of the Governor’s MORE Agenda.

He said, “Governor Oborevwori promised that he would be a governor for all. True to his words, he visited this road during his Christmas holidays in the year 2023 and saw its sorry state.

He Immediately informed us of his intention to rehabilitate the entire stretch. “This is another evidence of a promise kept;. He has kept the promise he made to the people of this neighbourhood.” He said the drains have been completed.

The binder and the friction course are being applied. The roads only require desilting of the drains before it is Marked for commissioning.

He commended the indigenes and residents of the town for giving the contractor a peaceful environment throughout the duration of the project.

However, he warned them to ensure.that the drains remain clean, if they must serve the purpose for which they were constructed because the residents dump refuse into them.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"