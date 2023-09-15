Workplace Sexual Harassment: An Impediment to Growth Of Employees, Says Ola-Olaniyi

According to Stop Street Harassment, over 38 per cent of women have faced unwelcome sexual advances in the workplace while trying to do their jobs. This particular form is referred to as sexual harassment in the workplace and is a day-to-day reality for millions of workers all over the world.

In Nigeria, the numbers are much higher, according to a report by Stand To End Rape (STER), with 64 percent of women reporting they had been sexually harassed in their workplace.

Prevalent

Sexual harassment in Nigeria continues to be a prevalent public health issue and a violation of human rights associated with so many negative consequences, like reduced job satisfaction, poor job performance, and poor mental health as well trauma.

There have been different studies in the Nigerian context, and it shows that sexual harassment is really prevalent in Nigeria. For instance, a study done within the legal sector reported that there is a prevalence rate of 64 per cent, while another study specific to Lagos State, reported a prevalence rate of 74 per cent.

This clearly shows that we have a problem that’s not being addressed. There really have not been any structural policies to prevent it from happening or systems to respond when they happen.

It is against this background that Anuli Aniebo Ola-Olaniyi, the Executive Director, HEIR Women’s Hub, a social enterprises committed to seeing young women occupy decision making and leadership positions, has expressed worry over the unending rate of sexual harassment at the workplace in a report titled: ‘What Do Men Know: A Survey on Workplace Sexual Harassment’ conducted by the organisation to assess the visibility of the menace from the man’ lens.

Revealing that 79.5 percent of men have no idea that there is any law that prohibits it as against 20.5 percent who know it exists. She said the figures is a clear indication that there is an inadequate awareness of existing laws against sexual harassment at workplace due to the lack of reporting mechanisms by organisations.

Workplace Sexual Harassment, she said, presents unequal power relations that have strong links to unequal wage gaps, poverty, and mental well-being.

Survey

According to her, a majority of the 200 male respondents including 25 per cent People with Disabilities (PWD’s) selected from the public, private and informal sectors aged between 18 and 35 years old who took the online survey are residents of Abuja, while others reside in Lagos, Kogi, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Abia, Akwa-Ibom, Bornu, Benue, Plateau Osun, Ebonyi, Delta, Imo, Kano, Gombe and the United Kingdom (UK).

She noted further that, 99 percent of the respondents affirmed that young women are more sexually harassed than men at the workplace clearly indicating the knowledge gap in that area. “Every now sample size representing the population so far, men know that young women are sexually harassed.

Organisations having policy against workplace sexual harassment and ensure that such policy is implemented is an effective strategy against workplace sexual harassment, however, 76 per cent of respondents reported that their organisations had no such policies.

She therefore stressed the need for more sensitisation to enlighten organisations and the public on workplace sexual harassment particularly regarding inappropriate comments with sexual undertone and existing policies against the menace such as the VAPP Act, International Labour Organisation Convention 190 as to improve their awareness level as well as accountability to effective implementation.

“There is a need for consultation with organisations to ensure that mechanisms for reporting workplace sexual harassment are set up to promote the culture of speaking out against the perpetrators of the barbaric act. “Strict disciplinary measures should be designed to deter perpetrators from engaging in workplace sexual harassment irrespective of gender,” she stressed.

“Workplace sexual harassment continues to occur due to the level of ignorance traced majorly to the culture of silence that prevents survivors from speaking out against the menace as well as the lack of policy, reporting mechanisms and disciplinary actions set in place by organisations.

“It is therefore important that workplace be made conducive to ensure that young women thrive professionally as workplace sexual harassment constitutes an impediment to growth and progress of any employee,” she added.

Lessons

On lessons life has taught her she said: “I’m learning to be kind to myself and to see time as a very valuable resource for all things now and to come. Life is teaching me that you need to know yourself; no one else can validate you. I’m learning to be kind to anyone that crosses my path and kindness is in many different forms. Life taught me to keep on my grind and that focus also helps.

Life taught me to see love and have forgiveness as a tool. I learnt that the ultimate connection is one with your maker. Life is teaching me that everyone needs two things that are God and therapy.”

Speaking on her inspirations, she said: “I’m inspired by the real, true stories and behind-the-scenes journeys of people walking or have walked the paths of greatness. I’m driven by the confidence and love my maker has in me to ensure I live out my fullness.

When I take on new opportunities, go through trials, overcome challenges, and improve upon myself, I appreciate the work and effort it took to get to the finish line. As I keep evolving and learning, I’m being reminded that it’s all about the one who sent me to be his vessel. Now, that’s the ultimate inspiration for me.”

She highlighted some of the changes she would like to see in Nigeria as: “I would like to see a country and people with renewed mindset and myths that benefit us all. I want to see an end to marginalisation, discrimination and violence, end exploitation of human beings, positions of leadership to be awarded based on merits, accountability and capacity.

A Nigeria that can live beyond mediocre standards implied over her can cause a rippling change to occur. “My encounter growing up with parents who believed in leadership has helped shape my mindset from the onset; however, my engagement with some aspects of Christianity as a young adult stifles the belief that a woman can be more if she wants to.”