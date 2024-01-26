Workplace Ghosting: Adelowo Seeks Effective Communication Between Parties

As the level of absenteeism from the workplace increases, especially since the emergence of Co- vid-19, the Managing Consultant, Sages & Scribes, Rev. Adesina Adelowo, has cautioned against the development, saying there should be an effec- tive communication between employers and employees. He gave the advice during the first edition of Connect and Learn Series virtual session for the year, which attracted over 70 participants and contributors. Decrying the situation, he said there had been a lot of changes to workplace ethics since the time of Covid-19. According to him, a lot has happened; some phenomena, mass resignation, quiet quitting, japa syndrome, among others. He also said that beyond the workplace, some people had experienced ghosting in their relationships with one partner suddenly disappearing without communicating with the other.

“In our day to day relationship, most of us adults would have been ghosted one way or the other. A relationship that was healthy, then, suddenly, one partner disappears without cause or reason. In marriages, there have been cases where one of the partners disappears without communicating with the other. The multidisciplinary consultancy and social administration said since Covid-19, statistical evidence had revealed an increasing trend in employees working out of their jobs. Describing ghosting as a dis- courteous act, he said it was no longer confined to courtship but has also sneaked into the world of work. “When ghosting occurs in the workplace, it starts at the interview level; not showing up on the day of the interview.

Candidate could have been slated for recruitment but end up not showing up. It also involves the employee quitting without giving any notice. “This is common among young people these days. I advise them against it because they may need that organization’s reference some day. For instance, getting a job in the banking sector, they will request information from your last place of work. “Ghosting is an uncivilised act. The best thing is to communicate. If you are invited for an interview and you can’t make it, the proper thing to do is to tell them ahead that you are not coming.” He also lamented a survey, which revealed that 25 per cent had received letters of employment, gone through all the processes only to end up not resuming.

“This is not the right thing to do. People should show the right attitude,” he said. While declaring that ghosting is not new in the workplace, he, however, observed that the trend was unnecessarily on the increase, stressing that 41 per cent of workers now found ghosting as acceptable. Giving reasons for the frequency, he attributed it to deteriorating moral and ethical standards in the society, saying it was about personal standards and not about the organisation. He also said value of employees was changing and that people were ghosting for economic reasons. “Traditionally it was the employer that ghost the employee, but nowadays, it is the employee that simply throws in the towel. Orientation, value have changed.