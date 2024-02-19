New Telegraph

February 19, 2024
Working With Burna Boy Is ‘Sick’ – Jorja Smith

British singer, Jorja Smith has shared her experience working with Grammy-award-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy.

Smith claimed that Burna Boy doesn’t write his songs but only does freestyles in the studio “until it makes sense.”

READ ALSO:

She said, “Working with Burna Boy is sick. He was just freestyling whatever was coming to him over and over again until it made sense,”

New Telegraph recalls that Jorja Smith and Burna Boy have previously collaborated on her hit songs, ‘Be Honest’ and ‘Gum Body’ of the Nigerian singer’s 2019 album, ‘African Giant.’

