Working with Adakirikiri always an inspiration –Boldline Entertainment boss

Founder of Boldline Entertainment, Okonkwo Chijioke Junior, has said that working with teen-star Uchechi Treasure Okonkwo is an eye opener for him everyday. Uchechi Treasure Okonkwo popularly known as Adakirikiri is one the Nigerian movie industry rising stars, and despite being relation of Chijioke, he said that she is a bundle of talents and needs to be protected. He said that Uchechi is ambitious and aside from that, she is cool headed in everything she does.

“She’s always been very smart. She has always been creative and helping her through it has been amazing” “I remember her starting with skits and now she has been in more than a hundred movies. She keeps getting better”, he said. Okonkwo Chijioke Junior who is a Nollywood producer with more than a hundred movies to his name said that for them to help Adakirikiri get to the level she is, a number of people were involved, adding that a lot has been built around her and they keep hoping for more. “One of the biggest tasks is to keep her safe.

A lot of people want her in anything they can think of. To us, it is not about the money, we put value first because while we are making some decisions for her, we want to see her become and adult and be sure we meant right for her” “We have a fine family here and Treasure, there are others who are working behind the scenes most of the time to get things done”, he said. He mentions Joyce Chidinma Okonkwo who is the artist manager of the brand, saying that she has been behind Uchechi’s daily schedules as well as ensuring she is at the right places at the right time.

Ogechi Patience Eze who is popularly known as ‘Touch of Excellence’ is also part of the Boldline Entertainment brand as a producer, and having entered the movie industry as a makeup artist, she now has more than 50 movies to her name as a producer and executive producer. Okonkwo Chijioke Junior further stated that while they are also running the Adakirikiri TV and Studios, they are also focused on creating stories that ensures their artists remain a big inspiration to both kids and adults in a country where good morals are now luxury