Working Together Crucial In Shaping Desirable Future, Says Remi Tinubu

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has said that the willingness of all Nigerians to work together across cultural and religious differences is crucial in shaping a desirable future for Nigeria.

Mrs. Tinubu stated this at the 18th Leadership Newspapers Annual Conference and Awards ceremony, where she was named Person of the Year 2025.

At the event, the First Lady reiterated the need for unity as a prerequisite for national development.

“The future of our nation depends on our willingness to work together, across cultural and religious differences and interests, for the good of all. For a house divided against itself cannot stand. Let us keep working together to realize the Nigeria of our dreams,” she said.

Mrs. Tinubu, who dedicated the award to all those who have mentored and continue to mentor her, added: “I do not take this honor alone. I stand on the shoulders of many people who have guided me. This award is for all those who have helped me along the way. It is also for the many Nigerians, especially women, young people, and community leaders, who work quietly every day to uplift others and ignite hope in our nation.”

She thanked the Chairman of Leadership Newspapers, Mrs. Zainab Nda-Isiah, not only for the honor but also for her continued commitment to journalism that informs, inspires, and strengthens democracy in the country.

“I celebrate the legacy of the Founding Chairman, the late Mr. Sam Nda-Isiah, whose dreams his best half, Mrs. Zainab Nda-Isiah, has carried forward. I believe that looking down today, he would be very proud of you for keeping the fire of this organization burning,” she said.

Speaking on the theme of the award, “Political Stability and Sustainable Development in Africa in an Increasingly Unstable Global System: A Roadmap for Nigeria”, the guest speaker and Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Dr. Amina Mohammed, noted that the real building of any nation is done by its people at home.

“We need a firm position to deepen democracy and ensure more investments and economic sustainability in Africa generally, and Nigeria in particular,” she said.

The Chairman of the occasion, Bishop Matthew Kukah, admonished the present government to strengthen institutions to ensure sustainable development.

A total of 27 eminent Nigerians and corporate organizations were recognized at the award ceremony, which was instituted 18 years ago by the founder of Leadership Newspapers, the late Sam Nda-Isiah.