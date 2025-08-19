We have shared in previous broadcasts that many professionals confuse work with career. They are two separate concepts. That you have worked in a banking institution for two decades does not automatically qualify you as having a banking career.

Not all who work in the ministry of external affairs or the embassy of the nation for decades eminently qualify to be called career diplomats. While some professionals work in a particular industry where they rise through the ranks and also earn very handsome rewards, they pursue and establish a thriving professional career elsewhere.

This is very possible. Conversely, some others work and build careers in the same industry and profession. It, therefore, suffices to say that working in your career and working on your career are two separate concepts.

Do not confuse them to mean the same thing. While I have worked in different human capital capacities in multiple organizations across different sectors and have grown significantly to leadership positions across these sectors, I have continued to build on my passion and career, which is ‘Teaching & Capacity Building.’

I love teaching; therefore, I make huge investments and look out for every opportunity for continuous self development and growth to stay relevant and continue to offer value in my teaching career. If, like me, you have clarity of a career path, that is great. Not everyone comes to that clarity. But now that you have come to that understanding and purposefulness, you must work on your career.

Do not only spend years and time on that career line, spend energy, intellect, capability, and any other resource at your disposal to improve, invent, innovate, and importantly, bring value to the world through that career platform. You must make it better. Make that career path proud that it had you in the fold. Do not be a bystander or onlooker, be a significant and value-adding contributor to your career calling.

If you are an entrepreneur or in some particular kind of business, do not just be fixated on profit- taking. Think of continuous improvement and sustainability for that business.

This comes only by working on that business with intention and long-term focus. Do not always take all the profit for consumption, reinvest part of your profit for improvement and growth.

Working in your career and business, and working on it are two separate sides of the coin. While working in your career requires a daily appearance and continuous grind, which focuses on immediate to short-term goals and attainments, working on your business and career is strategic and more long- term in perspective.

It is not often found in the middle of the daily cacophony and operational noise of work; it is often located within some serenity and deep thinking, observation, and deliberate moments of no-holds-barred reflections of truth and hunger for more.

It is often not located on the surface, but in deep introspection. This is the reason why organisations invest time off for retreats and recess, not only for the cool-off and play, wine and fun, and team bonding.

The main objective of this breakaway investment is, most importantly, to map out strategies for the next phase of growth and leapfrogging the organization to the next phase of industry leadership. Organisations that spend time on such investments are always leading their industry in market share, dominance, and innovation.

In your career too, as you focus on growth and leadership, you must find those moments and make commensurate deliberate investments that can take you towards the next rungs as you reach for the pinnacle of your career journey.

Start today and see you at the Top. Oladapo Akinloye contributes this piece from FasTrack Academy.

Oladapo Akinloye of FasTrack Academy writes the piece from Lagos.