Working On Italo Gave Me New Tools As Writer –Nisola Jegede

With nearly a decade of dedicated craft, celebrated scriptwriter, editor and dramaturg, Nisola Jegede has redefined what it means to tell stories that are both rooted in culture and revolutionary. With her work, an elegant dance between the ancestral and the avant-garde, she doesn’t simply retell African myths, she reclaims them, re-imagines them, and revitalises them for a global audience hungry for authenticity and innovation.

An award-winning writer, she has her name behind several acclaimed television drama series and films, including Italo. In this conversation with TONY OKUYEME, she talks about herer journey into dramaturgy and creative writing, passion for cross-cultural narratives and other issues

My journey into dramaturgy and creative writing started from a personal place. I grew up surrounded by several forms of storytelling especially films. I was fascinated by the way moving images could hold an audience captive, but I also noticed how rarely I saw African stories on screen that reflected the richness I knew from where I lived. I remember watching movies that shaped global culture and thinking, where are our stories? That is, movies that truly reflect us. That question pushed me to write.

Dramaturgy and other forms of storytelling came naturally as part of that process. My inspiration has always been rooted in African traditions. What drew me to cross-cultural narratives and African traditional stories is the tension and beauty in how stories shift when carried from one context into another.

African traditions are full of layered myths, philosophies, and humour that I wanted to reimagine for the screen, as living, breathing narratives. Film allows me to merge those with contemporary storytelling techniques, giving both African.

What are some of the biggest challenges you face when trying to bridge different cultural perspectives in your work? How do you address them?

One of the biggest challenges for me is how layered Nigeria is. We are many tribes like Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, Tiv, Efik, and so many others. Each tribe with carry their own rhythm, humour, and worldview. I am always aware of the responsibility When I try to bring those into film.

I often asks questions like how do I honour a tradition without flattening it into something generic? How do I make sure one tribe’s truth does not get mistaken as the only Nigerian truth? I address it by leaning into a story’s emotional core.

For example, a Yoruba proverb might not translate word-for-word for someone who is Igbo or Hausa, but the emotion, whether it’s longing, caution, or pride, is universal. I work to let the audience feel that through the characters’ choices, gestures, or the visual language of the film.

That way, even if the detail is specific, the resonance is shared. For me, the goal is to make every tribe breathe uniquely while still reminding us of the threads that connect us. Film gives me the space to do that. It gives us the space to show the intimacy of each culture while also revealing the humanity that ties them together.

Could you share a memorable project where you successfully integrated African traditional narratives into a film story?

One of the most memorable projects I worked on was ‘Kanaani’. It tells the story of Obehi and Gbovo, two young lovers whose dream of a better life pulls them from their village into the brutal reality of human trafficking. While the film tackles migration and exploitation, what gave it its heartbeat was the cultural grounding.

We let the characters shift naturally between English, pidgin and Bini, just as conversations in Nigeria often move across languages.

That choice carried not only realism but also intimacy, because language in Nigeria always signals who you trust, who you fear, and who you love. I paid attention to small cultural markers. In one scene, a mother prays under her breath while warning her child not to leave.

That combination of rebuke and blessing is something audiences in Nigeria recognise instantly. In another moment, silence replaces dialogue, because in many families, silence itself can speak louder than words. These are the details that carry traditional ways of communication without needing to explain them outright.

What was the audience reaction?

The audience noticed. Nigerians told me they saw themselves in those small gestures, not just in the big story. They said the film did not only speak about trafficking, it reminded them of the way their own parents or neighbours spoke, prayed or argued. International audiences felt the emotional weight even if they missed some of the language.

They understood the desperation, the tenderness and the resilience. For me, that response confirmed that Nigerian cultural textures, when treated carefully, can carry a story across borders without losing their authenticity.

From your experience, what role does storytelling play in fostering cross-cultural understanding and dialogue?

Storytelling creates a meeting ground. I have seen it in Nigeria, where a Yoruba audience will sit with an Igbo play and recognise the emotions even if the idioms are not their own. For me, storytelling fosters dialogue because it moves people beyond curiosity into empathy.

A proverb in Yoruba or a prayer whispered in Bini may sound unfamiliar at first, but when it is placed in a story about love, betrayal or survival, audiences begin to feel rather than analyse. That shift opens space for conversation. I have watched audiences ask each other what a gesture or phrase meant, and in that moment, culture stops being distant and becomes something they want to understand.

Working on ‘Conversations in Transit’ showed me how powerful storytelling can be in creating dialogue across cultures. The film follows women travelling between Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa, and what struck me most during the writing process was how their differences in language, background and tradition did not divide the story but deepened it.

Theatre and film both allow me to do this work. Storytelling does not erase differences, but it reminds us that we all live inside the same questions of family, power and belonging. That is where real dialogue begins.

What steps do you take to research and respect the cultural origins of the stories you adapt or create?

I begin with listening. Before I put anything on the page, I spend time with the people, the language, and the environment that shape the story. When I worked on ‘Wura’, which is set in Iperindo in Osun State, I paid close attention to how everyday life there feels.

The rhythm of Yoruba speech, the way respect is shown in greetings, even the small gestures in family settings all informed how I wrote the scenes. I also return to oral sources.

Nigerian storytelling lives in proverbs, in songs, and in memory. I spend time asking how a community tells a story before I decide how to shape it for the screen. That means reading, but also speaking to elders, listening to re- cordings, or sitting with conversations until I understand the layers beneath the words.

Respect comes in how I translate those findings. I never lift culture just for colour. I look for the emotional core that makes a detail matter to the people it belongs to, and then I carry that into the script. For example, if a prayer or proverb appears, it is not decoration. It has to drive character or conflict.

That way, the audience experiences the culture not as background, but as an active force in the story. For me, research and respect go hand in hand. The more I ground myself in the source, the more confidently I can share it with both Nigerian and global audiences.

You contributed significantly to the production of Italo. Share your experience.

Working on ‘Italo’ gave me a very different but equally important experience. It gave me a different challenge. The story demanded sharp pacing and strong dialogue to keep audiences engaged while still carrying emotional weight.

I learned how to adapt my writing to a tighter format where every line needed purpose. Contributing to that project strengthened my sense of how to balance entertainment with depth. ‘Italo’ sharpened my technical discipline. It also showed me that whether the screen is big or small, the audience always responds to truth in the details.

How is ‘Italo’ different from other productions you have featured in either as a writer or dramaturg?

‘Italo’ stood out for me because of its pace and tone. Unlike some of the other projects I have worked on, which leaned heavily into cultural grounding or longform arcs, ‘Italo’ demanded sharpness. Every line had to carry weight, and the story moved quickly without losing emotional depth.

That challenged me to tighten my writing and focus on precision in both dialogue and structure. What also made it different was its balance of humour and heart. In projects like ‘Wura’ or ‘Kanaani’, I leaned more on tension, silence and cultural nuance. With ‘Italo’, I had to keep the rhythm light while still making the characters believable. That balance taught me that storytelling is not only about scale or heritage but also about timing and energy.

Working on ‘Italo’ gave me new tools as a writer. It reminded me that I can move between styles without losing my voice, and that flexibility makes me stronger in every project I take on.