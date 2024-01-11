Workers Welfare: FG Seeks Partnership With NLC

The Federal Government has reached out to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), seeking its cooperation in its quest to promote the welfare of workers and national productivity.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha during a visit to the President and leadership of the NLC as part of her strategy to mobilise critical stakeholders to align with the government’s agenda in the Labour sector, said partnering with labour was critical, as they were the workers’ representatives.

According to a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja by Olajide Oshundun, the Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Onyejeocha assured Congress of the government’s interest and readiness to work with labour unions to promote the well-being of workers, fulfil its obligations to workers as well as boost national productivity, however, decried the use of strike to resolve industrial disputes as it disrupts the economy.

She therefore urged trade unions to regard strikes as the last resort in seeking resolution of trade disputes, pushing for the fulfilment of agreement, or drawing the attention of the government to the plight of workers and citizens.

She said: “The government is interested in the welfare of Nigerian workers. We are interested in their health and the environment in which they work. We are also interested in the wages they earn.

“We will partner with you to ensure that Nigerian workers are satisfied. I am sure you will cooperate with the government to make sure our economy improves. Each time you embark on strike, the Nigerian economy goes down, and we incur a lot of losses.”

NLC president, Comrade Joe Ajaero, noted that the Minister’s visit demonstrated care for Nigerian workers, as well as a commitment to collaborate with workers’ representatives, and promised that the Congress would always work together with the government in the interest of the workers.

He, however, urged the government to desist from violating Trade Union rights, and defaulting on agreements reached with Labour, as such actions brew trust gaps.

Ajaero who further enjoined the Minister to push for the clearing of the backlog of agreements which the government reached with Labour as further proof of the government’s commitment to workers’ wellbeing, explained that Labour was not in the habit of rushing into strikes, but only resort to them as the last option.