Workers To Expect New Minimum Wage In March – NLC

The National President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero has said he is optimistic that the Federal Government and organised labour will conclude their negotiations on a new minimum wage by March 2024.

Ajaero who spoke with newsmen on Thursday in Abuja said, “The Federal Government had through a letter asked the organized labour to release our names to the new minimum wage committee to be constituted.

“Since last year, the list was submitted to the government and it is only when the committee is constituted that we now go into negotiation with the government as a union to agree on it.

“The existing minimum wage will be expiring by March this year, so it is hoped we may conclude the negotiation for a new minimum wage before March.”

Speaking on the pay award given to Nigerian workers by the Federal Government, he said that only one month’s worth of wages had been paid. “All should be released to the workers by the end of this year January.”