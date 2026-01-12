Workers Threaten Industrial Action Over Non-Remittance Of Pension Deductions

Workers in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) have threatened to embark on an industrial action following failure by the administration to remit their pension deductions to respective Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs).

To drive home their demands, which also border on various welfare issues, the workers have issued a seven day ultimatum to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

A statement jointly signed by the Joint Union Action Congress (JUAC) President, Comrade Rifkatu Iortyer, and Secretary, Comrade Abdullahi Umar Saleh, revealed that the ultimatum took effect from January 7, 2026, The notice was also copied to key authorities, including the FCT Minister of State, the Chief of Staff to the FCT Minister, the Head of Service of the FCT, and the Director of Security Services, to draw urgent attention to the matter.

The union said the ultimatum followed failure to address its demands despite “repeated engagements, correspondences and appeals.”

Among the grievances listed by the unions are the non-release of approved overhead costs for six months in 2025 and the non-payment of five months’ wage award arrears owed to workers. “Our members can no longer endure the continued denial of their legitimate entitlements,” the unions stated.

The labour group also raised concerns over alleged irregularities in the promotion process within the FCT Administration, citing what it described as a defective promotion examination with a pass rate of just 22.5 per cent. “The promotion examination process in the FCT has become defective and demoralising to staff,” the statement said.

JUAC further accused the FCTA of failing to remit pension contributions to workers’ Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) since May 2025, as well as non-remittance of National Housing Fund (NHF) deductions.

Other grievances include alleged staff intimidation and harassment, restrictions on phone usage by staff of the FCT Geographic Information System (AGIS), and the non-payment of enforcement officers, street sweepers and cleansers under the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) and Satellite Development Services (SDS).

“There is growing intimidation of staff and worsening working conditions across the system,” the unions warned. Health workers in the FCT were also said to be owed 13 months’ hazard allowance and 22 months’ rural allowance, while staff generally complained of the lack of an efficient transport system and absence of a housing scheme.