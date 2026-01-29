Workers’ Strike: FCTA’s Mg’t Staff Sabotage Gov’t Efforts – Wike

Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Thursday said that his administration has taken notice of some management staff who have been fuelling the ongoing workers’ revolt against the government.

Wike disclosed this when he distributed 12 Ambulance vehicles to different health sectors for emergency services in Abuja.

The Minister who expressed displeasure over the political interference and influence on the suspended workers strike in FCT, also noted that his administration may consider going to court to seek contempt against workers who disobey extant orders of the court.

Wike stated that with his resolve to deliver visible governance in FCT, he would not fold his hands and watch politicians hijack a needless industrial disharmony.

According to him, his administration with the help of President Bola Tinubu has been making efforts to ameliorate the difficulties of workers, but regret that some apolitical elements have infiltrated the workers to frustrate the ongoing reforms.

On the Ambulance vehicles, he stated that the distribution was part of the measures to make health emergency services affordable to all residents.

He said, “ let me also use this period to say to workers, and to some of us who are management staff, who sabotage the efforts of the government. I have said that the whole essence is to have dialogue where there are problems, you see them, and say these are the problems, I can solve this now, leave this for me tomorrow, I’ll be able to solve that tomorrow. If you make a request or a demand of five items, for example, and the government says okay, we can take up these three items, after this we take up the other two items.

“ ‎If you are really sincere, if there is no objective behind it, there is no way you will not accept. But when you leave it and begin to join us as politicians, we will first treat you as politicians”.

Also speaking, the Mandate Secretary, Health and Environmental Services Secretariat, Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe disclosed that the distribution of the Ambulance vehicles “ goes beyond the provision of just ambulances. It reflects our commitment to people-centered governance, emergency preparedness, and improved health outcomes for all who reside in the FCT.

“ Under the focused leadership of the Honourable Minister, we have been able to see strategic investment in road infrastructure across the whole city. This has directly impacted healthcare. For example, in areas like Abaji, Kwali, Gwagwalada, the A2 to Pai construction, has made a journey that used to be one and a half hours when we resumed here, to a journey of about 30 minutes now.”