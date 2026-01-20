Workers’ Strike: 10 Out Of 14 Demands Met, Says FCTA

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said it has met 10 of the 14 demands presented by striking workers under the Joint Union Action Congress (JUAC), describing the ongoing industrial action as “unnecessary and ill-motivated”.

In a statement, the FCTA said the remaining four demands were already being addressed through dialogue and administrative processes. The workers yesterday shut down the offices of the FCTA and the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

The workers’ leader, Mrs Rifkatu Iortyer, who earlier addressed newsmen, said they decided to down tools over the administration’s failure to meet some of their demands.

However, Lere Olayinka, spokesman for the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, said: “Shutting down the offices were not lawful as there are workers under various unions such as the Law Officers Association of Nigeria that have dissociated themselves from the strike action, and these workers deserve the rights to be allowed access to their offices to perform their duties.