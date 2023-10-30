Workers Shut Down Ogun Assembly Over Non Implementation Of Legislative Autonomy

Workers at the Ogun State House of Assembly, on Monday, embarked on an indefinite strike over the failure of the Federal government and State governors to implement financial autonomy for the State Legislatures.

The workers, under the aegis of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) shut down the Assembly complex in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

The strike paralysed legislative activities at the Assembly as lawmakers and other staff were denied access into the Assembly complex.

Addressing journalists at the entrance of the Assembly complex, the chairman of the state chapter of PASAN, Comrade Ojediran Ayotunde, noted that the action was in strict compliance with the directive of the national body of the association in pressing home their demands.

Ojediran said, “For us in Ogun state, this strike was cumulatively targeted at ensuring Financial autonomy for State Legislatures nationwide, compliance with Section 10(2), 13 & 14 of the Statutory Offices (state Emoluments) Amendment Law, 2018; and the state Assembly Service Commission Law, 2018, likewise the payment of additional 40 percent Peculiar Allowance to legislative staff”

“Clearly the non-compliance with the Laws has resulted in the non-payment of due salaries and allowances to the three bureaucratic staff of the Legislature. As it stands today, the Clerk of the House, his Deputy, and the Executive Secretary of the Commission are still being paid the salaries of Directors as against what is spelled out by the extant Laws.

“In the previous week, we have communicated this position of ours to the State Government in follow up to the laudable efforts of the Leadership of the House, the House of Assembly Service Commission, and respected elders of thoughts. Some months ago, the National Delegate Congress of our Union held its meeting in Abuja, and a communique was issued and served to the State with copies sent to necessary stakeholders on the nonpayment of the officials’ due salaries, how long shall we continue with this illegality in Ogun state?

Speaking on the exclusion of the staffers of the State Legislature from the 40 percent peculiar allowance paid to civil servants in the state commencing from August 2023, Ojediran said, “It is disheartening that as much as we are affected by the adverse effect of the removal of fuel subsidy, such should be extended to members of staff in the House of Assembly and House of Assembly Service Commission. We are seriously affected by the hike in the price of petrol and market commodities.

We are optimistic that Governor Abiodun will do the needful to immediately attend to our demands within record time”, the Chairman concluded.