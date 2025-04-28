Workers’ Safety, Health Non-Negotiable Priority – NSITF

Share

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Seun Faleye, has emphasized that the safety and health of Nigerian workers remain a non-negotiable priority for the Fund’s management.

Faleye spoke on Monday in Abuja at a conference marking the International Labour Organization’s World Day for Safety and Health at Work.

Instituted in 2003, the World Day for Safety and Health at Work raises global awareness about preventing workplace accidents, injuries, and diseases, while championing a culture of safety.

2025 theme, “Revolutionising Health and Safety: The Role of AI and Digitalization at Work,” aligns with NSITF’s strategic focus on accident prevention, worker protection, and productivity enhancement.

Representing Faleye, the Executive Director of Finance and Investments, Adedeji Adegoke, reiterated the Fund’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding workers’ lives and well-being.

“We are living in a technological renaissance that is redefining the modern workplace,” Faleye stated in his remarks. He highlighted how technologies once deemed futuristic—such as artificial intelligence, digital sensors, and machine learning—are now instrumental in saving lives, restoring dignity, and minimizing workplace injuries.

Faleye also commended Health, Safety, and Environment professionals, as well as Occupational Safety and Health practitioners, for their “courage and dedication as the first line of defence” in workplaces across Nigeria.

He urged stakeholders to make this year’s observance a turning point by fostering stronger collaborations, enacting robust policies, and allocating commensurate resources to safety and health initiatives.

Addressing the role of the media, Faleye asserted: “A safe worker is a productive worker, and a healthy workplace is the foundation of a prosperous nation. We count on you to amplify our message of safety and health at work.”

To commemorate the World Day, NSITF has organized a week-long series of activities beginning with a public roadshow in Abuja immediately following the press briefing, aimed at sensitizing the public on workplace safety and health best practices.

