Workers’ Rights Under Intensive, Coordinated Assault –Ajaero

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Joe Ajaero, has said Nigerian workers are facing “intensive, coordinated and multi-front assault” on their rights by corporate interests and government outfits. Speaking at the opening of the 2025 Harmattan School in Abuja yesterday, he said workers had been pushed into the most hostile environment. Ajaero decried the rising exploitation in workplaces and the systematic political erosion of workers’ rights.

He said: “The capitalist system, in its perennial crisis of over-accumulation, is deploying new tactics to restore its rate of profit, and it is doing so directly on our backs.

“The onslaught against workers and masses is continuing at all fronts. “Inflation, unemployment and insecurity batter ordinary workers, while those who lead us wallow in unbridled consumption.

“We must ask ourselves whether we will continue on this path or rise to take decisive action.” He accused some major corporations of operating beyond the reach of law and accountability, saying: “Monopoly capital exemplified by entities like the Dangote conglomerate and the NLNG Train 7 project, now operate as a state within a state, a law unto themselves.

“Trade union rights are crushed, and workers are treated as disposable inputs in a vast profit-making machine.” The union chief claimed that government-backed schemes such as Special Economic Zones and Industrial Enclaves were becoming shields for exploitation. Ajaero said: “These are attempts to legitimise repression.

It is the legal codification of class warfare, and we must name it as such.” Ajaero linked the deteriorating situation in the country to illegal mineral exploitation. He said: “Greedy, speculative capital is in a frantic scramble to capture vast swathes of our national territory.

“This is not random banditry; it is a primitive accumulation drive for the 21st century, a strategy of de-population and terror to clear the land for capital’s plunder.”

Ajaero claimed that the security issues in Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Benue, Kogi, Kwara and Plateau have persisted because of the mineral deposits in the states.