Workers’ Revolt Looms Over Imposition Of Auditor-General At FCT Area Councils Audit Secretariat

There were indications over the weekend that workers at the Secretariat of the Auditor General for Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Area Councils were set for a revolt over the imposition of the Auditor-General on them.

Investigation revealed that the workers were aggrieved that past FCT Ministers and the Permanent Secretaries have always neglected the pioneer staff members in the appointment of Auditor General.

It was learnt that the office, which has existed since its creation in 1992, has a crop of qualified Chartered Accountants, who have also gotten so much on-the-job training, but FCTA, rather than selecting an Auditor General from among them, has always preferred people from outside the system to head them, a situation that is responsible for apathy among the workers.

A visit to the office, located in the highbrow Central Business District of Abuja, revealed a sorry state of the facilities, while workers’ attitude, apparently showed low motivation.

Some of the pioneer staff who have spent about 30 years in the system and also understand the internal mechanism of the office, expressed displeasure that the FCT Administration have continued to waste human resources, it spent taxpayers’ funds to train.

They wondered why the administration would keep making decisions that are counterproductive and also at variance with the reforms which the Head of Service of the Federation is implementing.

Inside sources revealed that the present acting Auditor General for the FCT Area Council, who is a senior staff of the office, has just one year to retire.

It was gathered that a standard civil service rule stipulates that whoever should be appointed as the Auditor General of the office, must have a minimum of 4 years to retirement.

A credible source disclosed that the staff have become aghast over speculation that the FCTA Permanent Secretary was planning to nominate a complete outsider and impose on them as Auditor General.

The investigation has revealed that should FCTA decide to impose another person from outside the system to head the office, the senior staff who have served for 30 years there, may sabotage the work progress of the office.

A public service expert, Dr Dickson Ezecheta, said it was a ” miscalculated investment to spend public funds to train workers on a particular job line and abandon them when there is a need to use them.

” How can a government agency spend so much money to train its staff, but will look elsewhere, despising qualified hands there, when there is a need for higher service?

Ezecheta has called on the FCT Minister and the Permanent Secretary to consider qualified Chartered Accountants who have grown in the agency and also understand the inner workings of it, as the next Auditor General.