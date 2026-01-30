Workers Push For CBN’s Repossession Of Commodity Exchange

For fear that the Nigeria Commodity Exchange (NCX) is moving to its precipice as a result of bad management, the workers are pleading with Presidentl Bola Tinubu to return the facility to the control of Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN).

They reasoned that the return of the Exchange formerly known Abuja Commonly Exchange would avert an imminent ruin under the current administration.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, the Chairman of the FCT Council of the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE), Comrade Aliyu Maradun, alleged that since the current management came on board on October 13, 2023, the Exchange had been recording decline all round due to breakdown of due process and industrial harmony; violation of public sector rules and ethical standards; non-payment of national minimum wage; poor staff welfare/stagnation; remittance of staff statutory deductions like PAYE Tax, pension, national housing fund, Union dues, amongst others.

The workers urged President Tinubu to suspend the leadership and give nod for the immediate return of the CBN to take over full responsibility of managing its operations. They declared that the CBN already had a blueprint for affective management of the commodity exchange before the new appointment.

He said: “Attempts by the Exchange to have an Establishment Act over the years failed and have since lacked adequate funding, necessary infrastructures such as silos, warehouses, a legal framework, and government support to achieve its mandate of commodity price moderation.

These quality standards could increase commodity production, have a positive impact on food prices, and generate employment. Suffice it to say that the NCX is supposed to be used by the government as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to improve the livelihood of the Farmers, guarantee year-round food availability and food affordability, and bring down food inflation.

The government, therefore, needs to make investments in the NCX or direct its shareholders, especially the CBN, to revisit its earlier proposed N50 billion investment in the NCX through InfraCo to ensure the Exchange lives up to expectations.

“In January 2022, the CBN appointed a Transition Management Team (TMT) to steer the affairs of the NCX, and emplaced a new Board, chaired by the erstwhile Deputy Governor of the CBN on Financial System Stability (FSS), Mrs Aisha Ahmad (CFA).

The CBN had developed a Strategic Execution Plan for the NCX before taking over the Exchange, having obtained a letter from His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari at the time. “Then, the management of the NCX and the Board were removed, and severance packages were paid out in accordance with a letter from Mr Godwin Emefele, the CBN Governor at the time.”