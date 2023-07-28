Workers Protest Leadership Crisis In Amml

The Abuja Markets Management Limited (AMML) workers yesterday protested against the lingering leadership in the organisation, demanding government intervention. The angry staff that stormed the gate of the FCTA yesterday said they now live in bondage since the leadership tussle broke out, noting that the office has become a death trap to them.

AMML, for the past two weeks, has been almost shut down, following the fight between the sacked Managing Director, Alhaji Abubakar Faruk, who has allegedly refused to vacate office, and the new one.

Faruk was said to have been sacked after the resolution of the Shareholders, with the endorsement of the Group Managing Director of Abuja Investments Company Ltd, Abubakar Maina (AICL) the supervising agency over AMML.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Musa Sheleng, who is the Chairman, Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government owned Companies (SSASCGOC), de- cried the negative effects of the leadership on the staff.