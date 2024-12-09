Workers Honour Eno For Developing Aviation Sector

Share

Airport workers in Akwa Ibom State yesterday gathered at the Victor Attah International Airport to celebrate the International Civil Aviation Day.

They also honoured Governor Umo Eno for his contribution to the advancement of the aviation sector.

The ceremony, which featured fitness walk and vibrant dance performances, highlighted the state government’s achievements in the aviation sector.

The House of Assembly Speaker Kufre-Abasi Edidem Eno recognised the importance of aviation as a driving force for economic growth, tourism, and regional integration.

Dr. Iniong Ene Essien, the Chairman of the Ibom Airport Development Company, acknowledged the governor’s support for the sector, stressing that without such leadership, the current progress in Akwa Ibom’s aviation industry would not have been possible.

