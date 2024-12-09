New Telegraph

December 9, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 9, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Workers Honour Eno…

Workers Honour Eno For Developing Aviation Sector

Airport workers in Akwa Ibom State yesterday gathered at the Victor Attah International Airport to celebrate the International Civil Aviation Day.

They also honoured Governor Umo Eno for his contribution to the advancement of the aviation sector.

The ceremony, which featured fitness walk and vibrant dance performances, highlighted the state government’s achievements in the aviation sector.

The House of Assembly Speaker Kufre-Abasi Edidem Eno recognised the importance of aviation as a driving force for economic growth, tourism, and regional integration.

Dr. Iniong Ene Essien, the Chairman of the Ibom Airport Development Company, acknowledged the governor’s support for the sector, stressing that without such leadership, the current progress in Akwa Ibom’s aviation industry would not have been possible.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Failed Projects: Lawmaker Urges Stakeholders To Utilise Opportunities In Nigeria
Read Next

Group Condemns Okuama Leader’s Death In Army Detention, Demands Probe
Share
Copy Link
×