Workers Defy FG With Mass Protests Against Fuel Price Hike, Hardship

Thousands of placard-carrying protesters led by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) leaders marched across Nigeria’s major cities yesterday to demonstrate against the severe economic hardship in the country caused by the removal of fuel subsidy.

The protesters, who decried the soaring cost of living since President Bola Tinubu took the decision on his inauguration on May 29, demanded the policy’s immediate reversal and a new minimum wage to reduce hardship.

Despite Tinubu’s Monday broadcast announcing economic incentives to ease the hardship, the NLC, led by its President, Joe Ajaero, and the TUC, headed by Festus Osifo, insisted on their proposed weeklong nationwide protests against fuel pump price hike, foreign exchange unification, increase school fees and other government policies, starting yesterday. But business activities still went on in many of the states, with reduced traffic in some of them.

Ogun

In Abeokuta, the state capital, workers demanded the immediate reversal of all anti-poor policies of President Bola Tinubu’s administration. They described the removal of fuel subsidy, hike in school fees and VAT as anti-people policies. The workers also demanded the release of eight months of withheld salaries of university lecturers and an end to ‘inhuman actions’ and policies of the government.

Armed with various placards, the workers marched from the NLC secretariat in the Abeokuta metropolis to the Governor’s Office in Oke-Mosan prevent- ing free vehicular movement. Some of the inscriptions on their placards read: “Let the poor breathe, don’t suffocate them”, “Stop importation of petrol, revive the refineries now”, “Stop the looting, tax the rich and subsidise the poor” and “Give workers what is due”.

NLC Chairman, Hammed Ademola, said the protest was in compliance with the directive of the national body of the union.

Osun

There was a heavy presence of security personnel in some strategic locations in the Osogbo metropolis as workers protested the removal of fuel subsidies. Civil society organisations, students’ union leaders and the NUJ participated in the protest that began at Freedom Park.

The protesters moved down to Olaiya under bridge before they later proceeded to the Aregbesola/Ogo-Oluwa area chanting solidarity songs. They carried placards with inscriptions such as: “Tinubu, stop suffocating us”, “Let the poor breathe,” and “Join the NLC to end suffering”.

The TUC Chairman, Adekola Adewale, said the Tinubu government has brought suffering. He condemned the immediate removal of fuel subsidy without putting the measures first to cushion the adverse effect, saying the government is insensitive to the plight of poor masses.

Ondo

Labour asked Tinubu to reduce the cost of governance to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal. Although the NLC Chairman, Victor Amoko, welcomed the removal of the fuel subsidy, he lamented how its effects had been biting hard on the Nigerian masses.

Amoko, who read the position of the national body of the union during the street demonstration in Akure, said every family household in the nation was feeling hardship due to the policies of the government. He said: “We are calling for the immediate reversal of all anti-poor policies of the government including recent hikes in PMS prices, school fees and VAT.

We also want the refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna to be fixed. “We also want the Federal Government to release the eight-month withheld salaries of university lecturers and workers among several others. It’s like suffering and smiling.

There must be an end to that. We are also calling for the need to urgently address the increasing cost of governance at all levels. “We also reject plans by the National Assembly to spend N70 billion when Nigerian masses are facing hardship.

The government should be sensitive to the plight of our people “You saved money from the subsidy. We agreed but what is the money saved from it meant for? We want to know. We also want to know those masquerades that had been hijacking our resources unmasked.”

Kwara

Labour unions and other stakeholders marched through the major streets of Ilorin in protest against the hardship caused by fuel subsidy removal. Speaking after delivering a letter to Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi, the NLC Chairman, Muritala Olayinka, expressed satisfaction with the huge turnout of workers, saying the reason for the rally was to let the government know the hardships Nigerians are passing through as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy.

Edo

In Benin City, Governor Godwin Obaseki told the NLC to reject the palliatives promised by Tinubu, claiming that it is a continuation of the fraud against the people. Obaseki said his government will give N500 million to the “poorest of the poor” in Edo to lessen the sufferings occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal.

The governor made the statement when he received protesting labour leaders led by the NLC Chairman, Odion Olaye. He said: “We, in Edo state, will support your action that your wages must reflect the current realities.

I also want to alert you that you should reject the so-called palliatives they want to give you. The so-called money for palliatives should be given to the local government areas to take care of people. “So, we must stop this palliative fraud from the Federal Government.

I want to call on labour to reject this palliative, let them give the local government areas the money to give the people because the government that is closest to the people is the local government. The Federal Government has no business buying grains or giving palliatives across the 774 local government areas in Nigeria.”

Bayelsa

Labour leaders defied heavy police presence to protest against fuel subsidy removal and other harsh government policies. The protest, which started from the Mbiama-Yenagoa area through the OM- PADEC junction, terminated at the Government House gate.

The NLC Chairman, Barnabas Simon, said the fuel subsidy removal had brought untold hardship to families with no fashioned-out plans to remedy the hardship. He said: “The removal of fuel subsidy was hasty with no thought-out plan to cushion the effects on workers and other Nigerians already in poverty.

“Every household is suffering hardships caused by the harsh policies of President Bola Tinubu. “Today, every family feels the fang of the harsh policies of the government which have resulted in the astronomical increase in transportation, food, goods and services, tuition fees, rising cost in accessing quality healthcare just to name a few.

“We call on the Federal Government to implement people-centred agreements reached with organised labour. Incessant increase in fuel price is responsible for inflation, poverty and unemployment. “We condemn an increase in school fees.

An increase in school fees will cause an increased number of out-of-school children. NNPCL, a private company, should not determine fuel prices. We protest against the suppression and suffering of the Nigerian people. Hunger and poverty do not know any tribe, religion, party or geopolitical arrangement.”

Ekiti

The protest paralysed activities in all public institutions in the state, with most of the workers absent from their duty posts. Most public institutions apart from the Government House were under lock and key. Addressing journalists at the NLC Secretariat, the NLC Chairman, Kolapo Olatunde said the protest was against hardship in the country.

Olatunde said: “This is not palatable, there is hardship in town, labour leaders have been called to join us to protest what has caused agony of different dimensions, the workforce has nothing to take home. We have documents to transfer to the President through Governor Biodun Oyebanji for urgent solution. The protest is targeted towards a better tomorrow of Nigeria.”

The chairman, who decried low rates in Nigerian currency and demanded appropriate solutions, stressed the cordial relationship among labour unions in speaking with one voice. The peaceful protest witnessed the presence of the security agencies to curtail likely breakdown of law and order.

Niger

Protesting labour demanded N50,000 as palliatives for all categories of civil servants to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal. The NLC Chairman, Abdulkareem Lafane and Deputy Governor, Yakubu Garba led the protest, which commenced from the Labour House on IBB Road in Minna, to the Assembly Lafane called for the suspension of Pay As You Earn tax for workers, pending further review of minimum wage as well as enforcement of price control policy on essential commodities.

Garba assured the NLC that the government would go through with its demands.

Borno

The protest led by the NLC Chairman, Mohammed Yusuf, and his TUC counterpart, Babayo Hamman, was restricted to just about a quarter of a kilometre in Maiduguri to forestall a breach of the peace in the state.

The protest, which started from the Secretariat of the NLC to the main entrance of the New GRA, popularly called ‘NUJ Gate’ was halted by security personnel and vehicles that barricaded the entrance, where a mild altercation ensued before the angry workers were allowed to proceed.

The NLC Vice Chairman, Mamman Bukar, said: “We signed an agreement yesterday with the police, DSS and other security agencies not to march beyond that point (‘NUJ Gate’) to avoid miscreants from infiltrating and hijacking the protest to breach the peace of the insecurity-vexed state.”

Benue

Placard-carrying protesters marched through major streets of the Makurdi metropolis to Government House where they presented their grievances to Governor Hyacinth Alia.

They lamented the hardship the subsidy removal has caused them, citing rising food prices, cost of transport, and increase in tuition fees in the universities, among others. They said the two months’ salaries Alia paid workers had not helped matters but rather worsened their plight.

The Chairman of the Action Implementation Committee of the rally, Omaja Alloysiu, criticised the subsidy removal. He said: “When the subsidy was removed, we jubilated but before we knew it, we began to feel that there is no way we can transport ourselves to our various places of work again. Prices of food items have gone higher and as it stands now a majority of Benue people have developed high blood pressure (HBP), and we can no longer breathe again.”