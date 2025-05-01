Workers’ Day: Women Affairs Minister Congratulates Nigerian Women

Share

The Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has extended warm felicitations to Nigerian women and girls as the nation marks the 2025 International Workers’ Day.

In a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jonathan Eze, the Minister expressed deep appreciation for the dedication and resilience of workers across the country, particularly those in the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.

“I celebrate your hard work, commitment, and contributions across various sectors. Your tireless efforts have helped build a stronger, more resilient Nigeria. From healthcare and education to entrepreneurship and public service, your work has touched lives and shaped our nation’s future,” she said.

The Minister also commended the staff of her ministry for their unwavering dedication to promoting women’s empowerment and safeguarding their rights.

“To the workers in our ministry, I commend your passion and commitment. Your efforts have made a lasting impact on the lives of Nigerian women and girls,” she added.

Reaffirming the Ministry’s alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Sulaiman-Ibrahim emphasized the government’s commitment to workers’ welfare, safe working environments, and inclusive policies.

“Together, we can build a brighter future for all Nigerians,” she stated.

The Minister concluded her message by wishing all Nigerian workers good health, happiness, and continued success. “May your labour be fruitful, and may your efforts be recognized and rewarded,” she said.

Share