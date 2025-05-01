Workers’ Day: We’re Commited To Equity In Workplace –FOBTOB

Share

As workers globally mark May Day, the leadership of Food, Beverage and Tobacco Senior Staff Association (FOBTOB) has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to justice, dignity, and equity in the workplace.

In his message to commemorate the day, the President of the Association, Comrade Jimoh Oyibo, said FOBTOB was not just commemorating the historic struggles of workers globally but to “reaffirm our unwavering commitment to justice, dignity, and equity in the workplace.” He said this year’s May Day celebration came in amidst a particularly challenging national landscape.

According to him, “the Nigerian economy has continued to grapple with persistent inflation, currency instability, diminishing purchasing power, and widespread socio-economic uncertainty. These conditions have imposed signif i cant hardships on workers and their families, particularly those within our sector who are critical to our nation’s productivity.

“Under the thematic focus of “Reclaiming the Civic Space amid Economic Hardship”, it is imperative to acknowledge that the challenges we face transcend mere economic indicators; they penetrate the fundamental essence of our rights as citizens and workers. In times of adversity, the voices of the marginalised tend to be stifled.”

He pointed out that the responsibility behooves the workers to use the occasion to actively reclaim our civic space, ensuring that every worker’s voice echoes within the corridors of power. “We must demand transparency and accountability from our leaders, advocating for policies that genuinely reflect the needs and aspirations of the working class.

Through our collective action, we can cultivate an environment where dialogue and dissent are not only a permitted norm but celebrated as foundational elements of a thriving democratic society.

“Moreover, reclaiming our civic space necessitates an unwavering commitment to championing the rights of all workers, particularly in sectors where inequalities are most glaring.

“We must express our solidarity, not only to our teeming members but also to those in precarious employment facing heightened struggles. This is a wake-up call to advocate vigorously for policies which engender job security, fair wages, and humane working conditions for all.

“By uniting our efforts, we can dismantle barriers and construct a civic space where every worker, regardless of their position or sector, feels valued and empowered. Let us seize this May Day to reinforce our dedication to a just and equitable society.”

