Workers’ Day: Tinubu Vows To Prioritize Workers’ Welfare

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to prioritizing the welfare of Nigerian workers.

In a post on his official X handle (@officialABAT) on Thursday to mark Workers’ Day, the President acknowledged the critical role workers play in national development.

The post read: “To every Nigerian worker, Happy Workers’ Day. You are the engine of our economy and the secret to our nation’s growth. Our administration has and will continue to prioritise workers’ welfare. Together, we will make Nigeria great again.”

He added: “Here’s to everyone—young and old, entrepreneur or employee, in the private or public sector—whose meaningful contributions help in no small way to the development of our homes, communities, and our dear nation. Happy Workers’ Day, Nigeria.”

