Workers’ Day: Tinubu Pledges To Cushion Economic Hardship

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to alleviating economic hardship, enhancing job security, and ensuring fair treatment for Nigerian workers.

Speaking at the 2025 International Workers’ Day celebration held at Eagle Square, Abuja, Tinubu—represented by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammed Maigari Dingyadi—acknowledged the ongoing economic challenges, including rising living costs, unemployment, and food insecurity.

He praised Nigerian workers as the “backbone of our society,” pledging intensified efforts in job creation, social protection, and poverty alleviation.

“This administration stands ready to collaborate with labour unions, the organized and informal private sectors, and civil society organizations to create policies and programmes that safeguard the rights and livelihoods of workers across all sectors,” Tinubu stated.

“I am well aware of the peculiarities of this economic hardship for Nigerians. These challenges demand definite solutions, which I, as your President, am poised to address.”

Addressing 2025 theme—“Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economic Hardship”—the President emphasized the need to preserve democratic spaces where dialogue, dissent, and social innovation thrive.

“We must protect the rights of workers to organize, advocate, and participate in decision-making processes. The voices of the marginalized must be amplified, not silenced,” he said.

Tinubu also announced Nigeria’s intention to join the Global Coalition for Social Justice under the International Labour Organization (ILO), signaling alignment with global standards on employment creation, social equity, and workers’ rights.

He assured that his administration is prepared to adapt to emerging workplace realities, including technological disruption, environmental hazards, mental health concerns, and evolving work patterns.

Reiterating his commitment to the anti-corruption fight, Tinubu declared, “We will fight the intense pain of corruption, which has enriched a few at the expense of the majority.”

He called for unity and renewed pursuit of social justice, urging workers to recommit themselves to fairness, equity, and national development.

“You are the true heroes of our nation. This Workers’ Day is both a celebration of your achievements and a reminder of the limitless potential we hold as a united and determined people,” Tinubu concluded.

