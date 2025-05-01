Workers’ Day: Sanwo-Olu Adopts Labour Demands

Share

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has adopted all the demands presented by labour unions, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to strengthening the State’s workforce and delivering a more robust public service.

Speaking at the 2025 Workers’ Day celebration held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos Island, Governor Sanwo-Olu responded to requests concerning conditions of service, remuneration, and other welfare matters.

“I have listened to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC). I understand your demands, and I have adopted your speeches. We will continue to work as partners in progress,” he assured.

The event, themed “Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economic Hardship,” drew a massive turnout despite the rain, with various labour unions participating in a vibrant march-past dressed in customized T-shirts, caps, and Ankara fabrics.

“Workers’ take-home will be enough to take them home. Our goal is to ensure continuous improvement of infrastructure that makes life easier for workers,” the governor added.

While commending the dedication of the state’s civil servants to his THEMES Plus development agenda, Sanwo-Olu declared that Lagos State workers deserve to be celebrated. He also announced that next year’s Workers’ Day celebration would be held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere.

“I thank you all for defying the rain and coming out to celebrate yourselves. You all deserve to be celebrated. Thank you for being an integral part of our government. I salute you all,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Establishments and Training, Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo, and the Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro, applauded Lagos workers for their dedication and highlighted various initiatives by the Sanwo-Olu administration to enhance staff welfare and provide a conducive work environment.

