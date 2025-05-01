Workers’ Day: Otti Challenges Workers To Embrace New Abia Work Ethic

Share

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has used the occasion of the 2025 Workers’ Day to challenge civil servants to align themselves with the emerging 24-hour economy already embraced by their private sector counterparts in the State.

Addressing workers in Umuahia, the governor said it was gratifying to observe that the workforce was genuinely embracing the work ethics and standards of the “New Abia.”

“I am glad that the 9 am to 5 pm orientation is gradually fading from our work environment, as more people awaken to the possibility of operating a 24-hour economy in the state—including government agencies and parastatals,” Governor Otti stated.

He explained that the New Abia work ethic does not allow any staff to leave the office while there are still files to attend to or tasks to complete.

“You do not go home because it is 5 pm; you go home because you have effectively completed the tasks you outlined at the beginning of the day,” he said.

He praised the evolving commitment of workers, noting that many now arrive early at their duty posts and some even work weekends.

More importantly, he added, they now focus on creating value, prioritizing their official responsibilities, and supporting their superiors in delivering on their statutory mandates.

Governor Otti attributed this shift in mindset to the state’s deliberate policy of prioritizing workers’ welfare since the inception of his administration. He reaffirmed his commitment to timely salary and pension payments.

“Today, I am pleased to report that we have kept that promise. We are not just paying the ₦70,000 new minimum wage—we are paying it promptly and regularly. We have introduced even higher wage rates for employees in critical development sectors.”

He revealed that earlier in the week, he approved a new pay structure for health sector employees, bringing them on par with their counterparts in federal establishments.

“We are not yet where we wish to be, but I can assure you that the state government will continue to prioritise workers’ welfare, ensuring that they earn justly for their contribution to the growth of our economy.”

Governor Otti also acknowledged the financial burden inherited from previous administrations, stating that his government had so far committed over ₦30 billion in the past 23 months to settle salary and pension arrears—and the effort is ongoing.

He added that the recruitment of 5,000 teachers and the recent approval for the recruitment of 771 health workers were in direct response to workers’ demands and fulfillment of campaign promises.

He emphasized that beyond financial remuneration, the government is transforming the physical work environment to ensure staff comfort and optimal productivity—and urged workers to reciprocate by delivering their best service to the State.

