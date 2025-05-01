Workers’ Day: NASU Urges Members On Dedication To Work

Share

The Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) of the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, has congratulated Nigerian workers on the occasion of Workers’ Day, urging them to recommit to excellence and dedication in their duties to help build a better nation.

In a statement made available to New Telegraph, the branch secretary of the union, Mr. Niyi Oyejide, encouraged workers to reflect on the value of their contributions to society and approach their work with renewed passion and purpose.

“Today is Workers’ Day — a time to deeply reflect on our commitment to work and the quality of the service we render,” Oyejide stated.

“Beyond earning a living, our work offers us the opportunity to express our talents, build competence, engage our minds and bodies, forge meaningful relationships, and solve problems that contribute to a better world. That is why we work!”

He urged members to give their best in every role they accept, even in the face of inadequate compensation.

“Let us perform every task with all our hearts, remembering that we ultimately serve God, even as we serve people,” he said.

Oyejide further emphasized the importance of continuous learning in a rapidly changing world.

“Knowledge is key. We must strive to acquire knowledge daily in all aspects of our work and profession. No job is insignificant — even the smallest job can be a stepping stone to greater opportunities. Pay attention!”

He also advised workers to keep their promises, noting that reliability builds trust and smoothens business relationships.

“Let us rest well too — recovery is essential for maintaining good health and staying productive at work,” he added.

Concluding, Oyejide urged workers to cultivate contentment and patience.

“We may not be where we want to be yet, but we are on a journey. Let’s remain committed, focused, and hopeful,” he said.

