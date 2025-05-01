Workers’ Day: My Vision Is An Efficient, Respected Workforce – Moghalu

Share

Labour Party candidate in the upcoming November 8 Anambra State governorship election, George Moghalu, has said that his vision, if elected, is to build an efficient, respected, and motivated workforce.

In a statement issued by his media adviser, Ikenna Agu, to mark Workers’ Day, Moghalu commended Nigerian workers for their unwavering commitment, dedication, and sacrifices in service to the nation.

“In Anambra State, our civil servants, artisans, traders, teachers, farmers, healthcare professionals, transport workers, and countless others contribute daily to building a state we can all be proud of. Your labour continues to enrich our economy and lay the foundation for a more just and prosperous future,” he stated.

Describing Workers’ Day as more than just a date on the calendar, he called it a powerful symbol of resilience and the indomitable spirit of the workforce.

He praised workers across both the public and private sectors, formal and informal, as “the lifeblood of the nation’s progress—the engine that powers our industries, the hands that till our fields, the minds that drive innovation, and the hearts that keep hope alive in our communities.”

Moghalu said his vision, as a Labour Party candidate, is anchored on the values the party stands for—dignity in labour, equity, justice, and prosperity for all.

“The Labour Party was founded to protect the rights of workers and ensure that the fruits of their labour are not only recognised but fairly rewarded,” he noted.

He assured that under his leadership, workers’ welfare would not just be a priority but would be institutionalised.

“If elected as Governor of Anambra State, I pledge to lead a government that listens to its workforce, engages meaningfully with labour unions, ensures timely payment of salaries and pensions, promotes workplace safety, supports skill development, and builds an enabling environment for entrepreneurship and job creation.

“I envision a public service that is efficient, respected, and motivated—where merit is rewarded and where every worker feels a sense of pride in their contribution,” he added.

