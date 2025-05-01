Workers Day: Makinde Reiterates Commitment In Rewarding Diligence, Service

Share

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Thursday reiterated the State Government’s commitment to rewarding diligence and service.

In his speech at the 2025 Workers Day rally, held at the Main bowl of the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan, the state capital, he said payment of unjust wages has made it difficult for workers to achieve financial stability or economic development.

Represented by his Deputy, Bayo Lawal, the governor said criticized the exploitation and underemployment by some members of the organized private sector, attributing it to a decline in productivity.

He said even during economic downturns, when financial constraints weighed heavily on the country, the government stood by its workforce, offering N25,000 palliative support to all workers while retirees received N15,000 monthly, ensuring their welfare was not overlooked.

“Many of them toil under harsh and unsafe conditions, dedicating countless hours to their jobs with compensation that fails to reflect their efforts, especially in the private sector. Unfortunately, these situations lead to apathy and withdrawal from civic participation. These realities push some of the labour leaders to continuously advocate for fairness, dignity, and respect in all workplaces. Coincidentally, in this state, there is freedom of expression.

“My administration has prioritised the welfare and well-being of its workforce, because of their contribution to the economic growth of the state. As the largest employer of labour in the state, the state government recognises its immense responsibility to ensure that every worker operates in a just, fair, and conducive environment.

“Since the assumption of office in 2019, this administration has remained steadfast in its commitment to uplifting the workforce, transforming a previously toxic workplace culture into one that is productive, inclusive, and welcoming. In 2020, funds were released to all MDAs for office renovations, ensuring that workers enjoy decent and well-equipped workplaces that foster productivity and efficiency.

“This government took decisive steps to prioritise worker compensation, ensuring that salaries are paid promptly at usually on the 25th of every month, a commitment that remains unbroken to this day.

“This government also understands the importance of career progression and is committed to eliminating promotion backlogs within the Civil/Public Service. Despite competing financial demands, we have ensured that every eligible officer has received their due promotion up to 2024.

“Oyo remains committed to rewarding diligence and service, the reason why workers have consistently received 13th-month salaries since 2019.”

“Oyo state courageously adopted a minimum salary of N80,000, surpassing the N77,500 threshold set by the federal government. This strategic decision was made to uplift our workers, improve their standard of living, and ensure fair compensation for their invaluable contributions to the state.”

