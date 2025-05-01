Workers’ Day: LP Reaffirms Support For Nigerian Workers

Share

The Labour Party (LP) of Nigeria has renewed its commitment to advocating for the dignity, welfare, and rights of Nigerian workers, extending heartfelt solidarity to workers across all sectors—from healthcare and education to public service and informal trade.

In an open letter issued by the Director General of the Directorate of Mobilization and Integration (DMI), Marcel Ngogbehei, and endorsed by the party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure, the Labour Party described Nigerian workers as the true architects of the nation’s survival.

The letter partly reads: “We recognize your daily sacrifices, often made in silence, under severe hardship, and far too often without the dignity and reward your labour deserves. From the nurse on a night shift to the teacher in an overcrowded classroom, your contributions are the foundation upon which this nation stands.”

The party, however, criticized decades of failed policies and systemic neglect that have left Nigerian workers underpaid, underprotected, and overburdened.

Drawing comparisons with the United Kingdom, the Labour Party highlighted benefits enjoyed by workers in other countries, such as stable incomes, functional healthcare, strong unions, and respect from governing institutions.

While insisting that Nigerian workers deserve no less, the party reaffirmed its roots in the labour movement, positioning itself as the only political platform with an unbroken allegiance to the interests of the Nigerian workforce.

“We are not only a party of elections; we are a movement for justice, inclusion, and dignity for all who work and build,” it stated.

The party urged workers to remain steadfast in their duties and ethical in their conduct but emphasized that integrity alone is not enough.

“We must channel our collective power toward a political future that puts workers first. Support a workers-aligned party—a party that has never abandoned the Nigerian worker,” the statement added.

Promising to leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of a better deal for Nigerian workers, the Labour Party called for renewed unity and political consciousness among the workforce.

“Let this Workers’ Day reignite our shared belief: that a better Nigeria is not only possible—it is inevitable, if we build it together,” Ngogbehei concluded.

