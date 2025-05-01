Workers’ Day: Labour Deserves Better – Abbas

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has celebrated Nigerian workers, acknowledging that their contributions to the growth and development of the country cannot be quantified.

In his goodwill message to commemorate 2025 May Day celebration, also known as Workers’ Day, which is marked on May 1 every year, Speaker Abbas said the House would continue to recognise workers as “partners in progress.”

The Speaker hailed workers, especially the organised labour under the umbrellas of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), for their immeasurable roles in the economy, describing them as the “engine room” of national development.

Abbas noted that workers deserve better welfare and commended the labour unions for their understanding and cooperation with the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the face of current difficult economic realities.

While urging workers to continue offering their services with zeal and patriotism, the Speaker called for greater productivity, noting that only Nigerians can build and sustain their fatherland.

Abbas wished Nigerian workers a happy Workers’ Day celebration.

