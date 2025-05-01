Workers’ Day: Justify Our Investment In Your Welfare – Aiyedatiwa

Share

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has assured civil servants and public officers of his administration’s commitment to investing in their welfare to boost productivity and promote an inclusive workforce.

Speaking at the 2025 Workers’ Day celebration held in Akure, themed “Reclaiming the Civic Space Amid Economic Hardship,” Aiyedatiwa emphasized that his government would continue to recognize and reward diligence, hard work, and loyalty across all cadres of the civil service.

He noted that every role and contribution of workers was essential to the development of the state, adding that his administration had strengthened and expanded the State Contributory Health Scheme to accommodate more beneficiaries, including those in the informal sector.

“We shall not sacrifice the welfare of our workers on the altar of politics,” the governor declared.

“Our administration will always strive—within the limits of available resources—to prioritize workers’ welfare.”

“We will build a more inclusive and equitable workforce where all diligent and loyal workers are given their due recognition and benefits.”

Urging workers to uphold the values of professionalism and accountability, he added: “As we celebrate Workers’ Day, I implore you to reflect on the ideals of diligence, patriotism, industry, honesty, integrity, timeliness, and professionalism.

“In line with your mantra of ‘don’t deliver short, don’t deliver late,’ please continue to raise the bar in service delivery.

“Our administration is determined to deliver the dividends of good governance, and you are a critical part of that delivery chain. You must neither lag nor be lax. Be resourceful, prevent waste and leakages, and upscale revenue generation without short-changing the government.

“On no account should you compromise the integrity of the public service. I urge you to continue to justify the government’s huge investment in your welfare. I promise—our administration will never let you down,” he concluded.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ondo State chapter, Mr. Ademola Olapade, commended Governor Aiyedatiwa’s inclusive leadership, which he said had continued to inspire hope and progress.

He pledged the union’s support for people-oriented policies, especially those that benefit civil servants, and expressed appreciation for the governor’s approval of the new minimum wage, 2024 promotions, and the recruitment of over 2,000 teachers.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Mr. Clement Fatuase, lauded Aiyedatiwa for his consistent support for workers in the State.

The Head of Service, Mr. Bayo Philip, encouraged civil servants to remain dedicated, assuring them of the governor’s sincere commitment to their welfare and well-being.

