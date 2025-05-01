Workers’ Day: Gov Inuwa Salutes Gombe Workers, Reaffirms Commitment To Welfare, Social Justice

Share

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has felicitated with the industrious workforce of Gombe State on the occasion of the 2025 International Workers’ Day, commending their resilience and contributions to the progress and development of the state.

In a goodwill message to mark the celebration, Governor Inuwa described workers as the engine room of governance and indispensable partners in the administration’s quest to build a better Gombe.

“Today, I salute the courage, commitment, and industry of our workers. Your efforts continue to drive the transformation of our dear state, and for that, we are truly grateful,” the Governor said.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare and well-being of workers in the state, noting that Gombe was among the first to implement the national minimum wage, a clear demonstration of its belief in the right of every worker to earn a fair and decent wage.

“Despite economic challenges, we have sustained prompt and regular payment of salaries, pensions and other entitlements.

“We are also making concerted efforts to clear the backlog of inherited gratuities for both state and local government retirees,” he said.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya described as apt, this year’s Workers’ Day theme, “Social Justice and Decent Work: Safety and Health of Workers,” noting that it resonates strongly with his administration’s focus on promoting occupational health, safety, and overall worker well-being.

“I am proud of the progress we’ve made in creating safe and enabling work environments across our public institutions.

“We will continue to prioritise initiatives that protect the dignity, health and productivity of our workers,” he assured.

The Governor expressed appreciation to the organised labour in the state for its cooperation and commitment to industrial harmony, which he said has been instrumental in the administration’s successes.

He acknowledged the current socio-economic difficulties in the country and called for unity, sacrifice, and renewed resolve to pass through the challenges together.

“Workers are central to our economic growth and service delivery. I urge you to continue your selfless service to the state.

“As a government, we remain committed to doing our part in ensuring that your efforts are met with fairness, respect, and support.”

Governor Inuwa Yahaya stressed that his administration will continue to prioritise the interests of workers while promoting a culture of excellence, equity, and good governance in Gombe State.

