Workers Day: Fubara Hails Resilience Of Rivers Workforce

Suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Thursday commended the resilience and dedication of the state’s workforce, calling for greater protection of workers’ rights and improved working conditions across sectors.

New Telegraph reports that Fubara gave the charge in a solidarity message to mark the 2025 Workers’ Day.

He stressed that workers remain the backbone of the state’s progress and a beacon of hope amid current political challenges.

According to him, this year’s theme, “Ensuring Safety and Health at Work in a Changing Climate,” underscores the urgent need to protect workers amid escalating environmental threats and socio-political uncertainties and stresses the importance of prioritizing occupational safety and well-being as essential pillars for sustainable growth.

He acknowledged the efforts of the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, in advancing labour reforms and promoting climate-conscious policies that support a healthier, safer working environment nationwide.

The governor called on all employers, public and private, to respect labor laws and uphold the rights and dignity of every worker.

He advocated for continuous improvements in working conditions to reflect both legal standards and moral responsibility.

Fubara offered prayers for divine wisdom and guidance for all leaders, pledging that his administration will remain steadfast in creating a work environment that nurtures dignity, opportunity, and prosperity for all.

