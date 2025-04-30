Workers’ Day: FG Declares Thursday Public Holiday

Share

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Interior, on Tuesday declared Thursday, May 1, a public holiday to mark this year’s Workers’ Day.

Announcing this in a statement, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, commended Nigerian workers for their diligence and sacrifice. He recognised their efforts as contributors to the country’s internal and external growth.

The minister reiterated the need for peace to drive industrialisation and economic growth and urged workers to imbibe the culture of innovation and productivity.

Tunji-Ojo also encouraged workers to raise the bar of their trade, noting that it would improve governance and enable citizens to benefit from the nation’s wealth and resources.

READ ALSO

“There is dignity in labour; the dedication and commitment to the work we do is vital to nation-building,” the statement reads.

“This administration is fully committed to the security of life and property of every citizen and foreigner in the country.

“While wishing workers a happy celebration, the Honourable Minister urged Nigerians to keep hope alive as the present administration of President Bola Tinubu is committed to the Renewed Hope Agenda he has promised.”

The statement below:

FG DECLARES 1ST MAY, 2025 PUBLIC HOLIDAY

The Federal Government has declared Thursday, 1st May, 2025 as a public holiday to mark this year’s Workers’ Day Celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government reiterated the need for peace to drive industrialization and economic growth.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo commended workers for their diligence and sacrifice. He noted that workers’ efforts are largely responsible for the greatness of the country and the respect Nigeria commands in the comity of nations.

According to the Minister, ”There is dignity in labour; the dedication and commitment to the work we do, is vital to nation-building”. He therefore urged workers to imbibe the culture of innovation and productivity.

Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo encouraged workers to raise the bar of their trade to drive and upgrade the bar of governance and make all the people of Nigeria derive maximum benefit from the nation’s wealth.

He assured Nigerians that, “this Administration is fully committed to the security of life and property of every citizen and foreigners in the country.”

While wishing workers a happy celebration, the Honourable Minister urged Nigerians to keep hope alive as the present administration of President Bola Tinubu is committed to the Renewed Hope Agenda he has promised.

Signed:

Dr. Magdalene Ajani

Permanent Secretary

29th April, 2025.

Share