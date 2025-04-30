Workers’ Day: Ekiti Workers Lament Insecurity, Economic Dwindling

Share

The Organised Labour in Ekiti State comprising Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), have lamented security challenges in the country coupled with the economic hardship said to be biting harder.

The workers declared that the situation has rendered the N70,000 minimum wage insignificant.

The Unions decried the rate at which the atmosphere in the country which was used to be peaceful and conducive has now turned to be otherwise with all forms of insecurity.

The work force spoke on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti during a press briefing highlighting the 2025 May Day celebration, themed “Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economic Hardship”

Ekiti TUC Chairman, Comrade Sola Adigun, specifically lamented that the prevailing economic conditions have made it difficult for citizens to afford basic necessities or maintain a decent standard of living.

He stressed that the theme of the celebration is timely as it earmarks the need to safeguard civil liberties and the right to associate freely, according to Section 40 of the Nigerian 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Adigun also called on the National Assembly to hasten the process of reviewing Nigeria’s outdated labour laws, which he said continue to suppress workers’ rights and limit the expansion of civic space.

The TUC said, “In those days, society was peaceful, all those have gone into extinction because of insecurity, economic hardship that is biting hard on every workers which have stood against all workers. This year’s theme is challenging us as critical stakeholders in fighting for our democratic values, agitation for our rights.

“The current inflation and economic hardship have eroded the value of the proposed minimum wage. Enough of the hypocrisy

“This year’s theme is timely. It is about our freedom of expression and association whether with political parties or lawful organisations, as enshrined in our constitution.

“It’s unfortunate that labour laws in Nigeria remain largely colonial and repressive. These outdated laws undermine our rights under Section 40 of the Constitution. For years now, we’ve been pushing for a review, yet the process remains stalled.

“If it were about changing the national anthem or increasing lawmakers’ allowances, it would take just days. But critical legislation that affects the everyday lives of workers continues to be ignored. The National Assembly must act swiftly.”

On his part, the NLC Chairman in the state, Comrade Kolapo Olatunde, appealed to the state government to revisit the cases of disengaged staff of Ekiti State University (EKSU), who were dismissed due to irregularities.

He also urged electricity providers to improve power supply in the state, noting that stable electricity would play a vital role in enhancing security and economic productivity across Ekiti.

The workforce however commended the administration of the state governor Biodun Oyebanji on the effort so far in attending to the welfare of the workers, calling on the government to attend to other areas.

“The implementation of minimum wage in Ekiti state is excellent. We are grateful on the recall of the disengaged staff of Ekiti state House of Assembly, EKHA. The payment of salary has been adequate under Oyebanji’s administration among others. We also have our challenges which we are going to put forward to the governor”, the NLC said.

