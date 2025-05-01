Workers’ Day: Ebonyi Govt To Prioritize Workers’ Reward System

Share

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has reiterated his administration’s commitment to prioritizing a reward system for workers as a means to promote professionalism and excellence in the public service.

Nwifuru made this known on Thursday while delivering his address at the 2025 Joint Workers’ Day celebration held at the Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium, Abakaliki.

The theme for the 2025 May Day celebration is “Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economic Hardship.”

The governor announced that the State government is putting in place a policy for the prompt clearance of retirees’ gratuities—within one hour of exiting service.

“We will pursue a merit-based system, ensure regular training and retraining of workers, and guarantee prompt salary payments,” Nwifuru stated.

He noted that his administration has paid gratuities dating back to 1996 and has continued to prioritize infrastructural development alongside workers’ welfare.

“We have taken deliberate steps to ensure a conducive workspace for our workers and the consistent payment of salaries and gratuities,” he added.

Speaking on the re-equipping of government offices, the governor pledged to fast-track efforts to enhance the work environment for improved productivity and efficiency.

Earlier, in a joint address by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), the Chairman of the NLC in Ebonyi State, Comrade Ogugua Egwu, decried the worsening economic hardship being faced by the working class.

Egwu called on the government to provide housing estates for workers, increase retirees’ pensions, and reinstate the bulk release of leave allowances in line with the new minimum wage.

He listed transportation and housing as some of the major challenges facing workers in the state.

Despite these concerns, the NLC chairman commended Governor Nwifuru for what he described as unprecedented strides in human capital development and infrastructure across the state.

The event was attended by the Deputy Governor, Patricia Obila; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Moses Ije Odunwa; President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Uhuo; opinion leaders, and youth representatives, among others.

